Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 126.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,842 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,357 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 120,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $126,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0403 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICL

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.