Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $344.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.95. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTBA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTBA

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.