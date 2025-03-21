Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -158.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

