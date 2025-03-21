Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
Evergy Price Performance
NASDAQ EVRG opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.
Evergy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.
