Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 161.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

