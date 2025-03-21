Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,271,000 after purchasing an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 2,445,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,295,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 311,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 0.89.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 415.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.