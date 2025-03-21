Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after buying an additional 43,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 103,114 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,062,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS opened at $36.05 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.