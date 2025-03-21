Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 387 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,077,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after buying an additional 227,629 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,830,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,905,000 after acquiring an additional 79,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1242 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

