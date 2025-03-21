Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gold Fields by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GFI opened at $21.85 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

