Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $62.68 and a one year high of $73.28.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

