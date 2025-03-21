Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2,676.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical stock opened at $148.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,119.64. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICUI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

