Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 141,833 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,833 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Ambev by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Down 0.6 %

Ambev stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

