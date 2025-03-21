Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,172 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 1,158,315 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,682,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 1,079,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after buying an additional 1,019,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,075,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,870,000 after acquiring an additional 798,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

