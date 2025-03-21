Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,778,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Shares of J stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.71 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

