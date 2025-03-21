Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Interlink Electronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interlink Electronics by 46.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Interlink Electronics Stock Down 1.2 %

LINK stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Interlink Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

