Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 39,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EBR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

