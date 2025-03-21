SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLU. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,370,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,317,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000.

NYSEARCA VLU opened at $184.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.32. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $165.96 and a one year high of $195.93. The company has a market cap of $420.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

