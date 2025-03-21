Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.92.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $106,331.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,706.25. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,145 shares of company stock worth $11,427,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

