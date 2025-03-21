STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $57,561,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,485 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 442,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,629 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

