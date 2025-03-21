Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $663.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.