Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 517,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 434,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after purchasing an additional 342,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 249,543 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

