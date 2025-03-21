Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,400 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

