Swiss National Bank Buys 2,200 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Cognex worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $4,545,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 123.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 0.2 %

CGNX stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

Insider Activity

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.