Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Doximity worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Doximity by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Doximity by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

