Swiss National Bank Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

