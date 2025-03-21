Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Landstar System worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $146.63 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $144.13 and a one year high of $196.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

