Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Terex worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Terex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Terex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Terex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 77,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.22.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

