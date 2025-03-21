Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 215,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

View Our Latest Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.