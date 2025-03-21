Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,285. The trade was a 16.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.