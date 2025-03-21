Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $2,544,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $238.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.83 and its 200-day moving average is $239.11. The firm has a market cap of $667.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

