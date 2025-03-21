United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $43.63 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.65.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

