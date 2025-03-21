Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,183 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.