Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,038 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in National Vision by 64.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $184,000.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

