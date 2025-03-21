Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,708 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 81,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

KTOS stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 317.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KTOS

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 20,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,241.39. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340.60. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,160. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.