Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,897 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 20,844,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 117,692 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 459,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

