WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $235.94 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $211.03 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.14.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

