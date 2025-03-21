WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,757,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $8,724,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 81,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WPP by 67.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.20.

WPP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9728 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

