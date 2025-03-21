Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.47. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.