Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,202 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. FMR LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 206.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 521,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,201,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,722,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $19,002,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 106,114 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

NYSE HAE opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

