Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,293 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,369,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 52,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 528,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.