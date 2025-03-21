Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,507 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 539.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in DXC Technology by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 59,902 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

DXC opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.