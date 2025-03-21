Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 9,434 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 26.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 324,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,522,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,120,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,019.82. This trade represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

