Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBM. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 792.5% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,323,605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,691,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,308,000 after buying an additional 1,441,991 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 106.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,585,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 1,334,969 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,310.6% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 710,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 40.6% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,803,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 520,544 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.