Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,502 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.