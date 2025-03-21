Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,797 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MARA were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MARA by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,676,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 570,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MARA by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,911,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,061,000 after buying an additional 519,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 378,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MARA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 372,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new position in MARA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MARA opened at $12.50 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. Research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MARA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

