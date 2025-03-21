Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 731 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PBH opened at $84.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.