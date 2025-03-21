Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 833 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EnerSys by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in EnerSys by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.74.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

