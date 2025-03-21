Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,901,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $6,064,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 498,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 388,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In related news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

