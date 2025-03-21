Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,901,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $6,064,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 498,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 388,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global
Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global
In related news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Payoneer Global
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.