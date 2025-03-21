Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $823,000 Stock Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Braze were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRZE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Braze by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $139,509.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 182,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,002.18. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $169,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,463.68. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,470 shares of company stock worth $3,841,921 in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

