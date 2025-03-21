Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $861,000 Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in YETI were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,131,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in YETI by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 810,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,023 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

